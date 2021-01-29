'We are with you, Rakesh ji', says Delhi CM Kejriwal amid unrest at Ghazipur protest site

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his government's support to the farmers' protest and said the demands of the farmers are completely valid and it is wrong to discredit the farmers' protest, make false claims against the union leaders.

"Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is utterly wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, call the peasants as traitors and make false cases against the peasant leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days," the chief minister said addressing Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

राकेश जी, हम पूरी तरह से किसानों के साथ हैं। आपकी माँगे वाजिब हैं। किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम करना, किसानों को देशद्रोही कहना और इतने दिनों से शांति से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान नेताओं पर झूठे केस करना सरासर ग़लत है। https://t.co/B20DILWzy3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2021

The farmers' union leader had earlier tweeted regarding the Delhi government's support to the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border by providing basic amenities of water and toilets.

Earlier today, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the Ghazipur border protest site to check the arrangements of basic amenities like clean toilets and water for the farmers. Sisodia said that the chief minister sent him at the protest site to ensure that the farmers have received all the facilities. Around 10-12 water tankers will stay deployed at the site by the Delhi government.

Tikait also responded to both Sisodia and Kejriwal by saying, "One andolankari will help another andolankari."

Water and electricity supply was disrupted at the protest site from Wednesday after the Republic day tractor rally by the farmers turned violent. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday evening had also deployed heavy security at the Ghazipur border protest site. Tikait was also served with a notice to vacate the spot.

The farmers have been protesting since November against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September. Farmers from various northern states mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



