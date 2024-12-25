‘We can help as BJP is busy making money’: Akhilesh Yadav in swipe at UP govt over Mahakumbh preparations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday offered help to the Uttar Pradesh government over preparedness for the upcoming Mahakumbh, accusing the authorities of ‘mismanagement’ and delayed security arrangements at the mega religious event set to take place next month in Prayagraj. New Delhi, Dec 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

Sharing a video on microblogging platform X, Akhilesh Yadav flagged several issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj, urging the government to take immediate corrective action.

"This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that needs of local residents are being ignored, stating that people in Prayagraj were questioning the government's priorities.

"The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very prompt in removing the statue of 'Mahadani' Emperor Harshvardhan, but why is the same speed not being shown for administrative management?" Akhilesh Yadav said

We can help, says Akhilesh

Yadav highlighted complaints about the "neglect" of local issues, such as transportation and movement around the Mahakumbh area.

"Alternative arrangements should also be made to address the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj about movement and transportation in case of an emergency," he added.

Emphasising that his party's wants a successful conduct of the Mahakumbh, Yadav said that the local administration must act swiftly to address these gaps. "We want the Mahakumbh to go on and Prayagraj to also remain dynamic," he said.

The SP president said his party is ready to assist the government as the "BJP people would be "busy earning money or in election planning".

"If the government-administration has failed in the preparations for the Mahakumbh, then we propose to send our true and dedicated workers to help because the BJP people would be busy earning money or in election planning," Akhilesh Yadav said in a dig at the ruling party.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is slated to begin on January 13, 2025, and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Considered one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Mahakumbh takes place once every 12 years.