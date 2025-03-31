We can learn from each other by forging a strong collaboration: Dutch minister

The vice-minister of The Netherlands’ ministry of health, curative care, Barbara Goezinne, was in India to strengthen the bilateral partnership in the pharmaceuticals and medical technology space. In an interview to HT, she said the focus area of the partnership for her country includes drugs regulations, indigenous manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic medicines, artificial intelligence, and more efficient health care delivery system with limited resources. Edited excerpts: She said focus area of the partnership for her country includes drugs regulations, indigenous manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. (HT PHOTO)

What’s the agenda of your India visit?

We are here because we want to work together in the field of medicines and med-tech. In Holland, more people are becoming sick as the population is ageing and they need medicines. There’s also a shortage of adequate number of professionals who are qualified to do the work in the health care. It’s the same in India. India’s methods and innovations are unique and a result of your brave attitude. By forging a strong collaboration, we can learn from each other and exchange relevant knowledge.

What’s the update on the memorandum of intent signed in 2023 between the two countries on cooperation on quality of medical product regulation?

It’s progressing— drugs inspectors of both sides have visited each other’s country to learn from each other with satisfactory results. In Holland we have a special training facility called the Biotech Training facility where you can learn how to do quality inspections, especially for advanced therapy medicinal products. This training is very specific. The drugs regulations are very strict in our country and training has also been (imparted) about how to conduct inspections to be able to meet those strict regulatory standards. It’s not just about how you enter the European market but also how you maintain quality domestically. In technical terms we call it Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and there’s a tailor-made capacity building programme for also standardisation and auditing.

Why is medical technology the focus of this collaboration?

Now is the time of AI and med-tech and a combination of it. India is much advanced in this sector. We have shortage of human resource, so we need to use med-tech to fill in for that disadvantage and at the same time maintain the quality high enough. If we work together, we can develop solutions quicker. The advantage for India starting late is that you have taken lessons and learnt from mistakes that we made in the past and tailor-made it to cater to modern day requirements. Because India started from scratch, it can make it better, and we will get to learn from the advances you make. Currently, in The Netherlands, one among seven is working in the health care sector and if we don’t act now it will drop to one in four or less. Then the APIs (raw material for medicines) that India is creating indigenously— at least 50 odd we learn— is also important. Countries have been dependent on China for way too long, maybe it’s time to change things now.

Did Covid-19 help in exposing weaknesses of countries in health space?

Covid-19 undoubtedly was a great learning experience especially telling us that pandemics cannot be managed at individual level; we need to work together. Another important thing that Covid-19 showed us was the potential of tele-medicine. Earlier, people were not too open to it but now they know it’s a good option— it’s convenient; gives you autonomy. It’s great.

What’s the future of generic medicines, especially those coming from India?

About 80% of our generics come from India, so we are dependent on you. Not only the cost of medicines comes down but also the availability of medicines. For our country, availability is more important than cost at this moment. This partnership will equally benefit both the countries.