'We missed this': Delhi residents as green firecrackers sale begins ahead of Diwali

Happiness and excitement returned to the national capital's markets on Sunday as the sale of green firecrackers began ahead of Diwali, following the Supreme Court's nod to allow the use of certified eco-friendly crackers this year. People buying green crackers as they go on sale in Delhi's Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

At Sadar Bazar, one of the city's busiest wholesale markets, long queues formed outside firecracker shops as families, many accompanied by their children, waited eagerly to make their festive purchases.

Traders were seen attending to customers patiently while ensuring that every packet carried the NEERI stamp and scanner code, certifying them as "green crackers".

"We are really thankful to the Supreme Court for allowing green firecrackers this Diwali. It is such a special festival for us, and every year we miss celebrating it fully because of the ban. This new initiative is both environment-friendly and full of lights and colours that bring back the joy of Diwali in the right way," said Vishwanand Singh, a customer, adding that he bought only green-labelled crackers this year.

A shopkeeper at Sadar Bazar said traders had faced huge losses over the past few years due to the blanket ban on firecrackers.

"Now that the Supreme Court has given its nod, we are at least able to sell some crackers openly this year. The demand is high, but due to the short notice, the stock is limited. Whatever we could collect, we are offering to customers with the NEERI stamp and scanner confirming authenticity," he said.

Gurmeet Singh, who travelled from Durgapur to Sadar Bazar to buy crackers, said the move had brought festive cheer back to families.

"For the past four years, we couldn't celebrate properly -- not just Diwali, but any festival. Now that the ban has been lifted, you can imagine the happiness we and especially our children are feeling," he said.

On October 15, the Supreme Court permitted the sale and use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi and the NCR under regulated conditions, aiming to balance festive celebrations with environmental responsibility.

The district authorities, in collaboration with Delhi Police, have formed patrolling teams headed by area sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure full compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the sale and use of approved firecrackers, officials added.