'We owe them a fair exam': Rahul Gandhi on JEE (Main) scam

As the Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged JEE Main scam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the nation owes a fair exam to the students who prepare very hard for such competitive exams, "battling difficulties of various kinds". The Centre is better at providing cover-ups, Gandhi said.

The CBI has registered a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors on charges of several irregularities including arranging proxy candidates in exchange for hefty money to guarantee rank in the exam.

#JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds.



We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam.



GOI is better at providing cover-ups. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2021

Seven persons including two directors of the private institution have been arrested in connection with the case. Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi and an employee of the institution, Hrithik Singh, have been sent to CBI custody till September 9

A statement from CBI said that the accused were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs. “In consideration of a huge amount of money the conspirators were facilitating scam by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat(Haryana)," CBI said.

On Thursday, the investigating agency conducted searches at 19 locations across the country as the exams were being held on September 2.

The JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.

“It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain 10th and 12th mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 Lakh (approx) per candidate,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.