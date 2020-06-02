e-paper
Home / India News / ‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India

‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India

The expert said that India’s measures to curtail the disease have been effective.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICMR expert Dr Nivedita Gupta.
ICMR expert Dr Nivedita Gupta.(ANI)
         

India is far from the Covid-19 peak, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expert Dr Nivedita Gupta said during a joint briefing of the ICMR and Ministry of Health briefing on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The expert said that India’s measures to curtail the disease have been effective and had been very good in the reduction in mortality.

 

“Instead of the use of the word ‘community transmission’, we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak,” she said.

During the briefing, Ministry of Health, joint secretary, Lav Agarwal said that the Covid-19 fatality rate in India is 2.82%, one of the lowest in the world.

“73% of Covid-19 deaths in India are in people with co-morbidities,” Agrawal stated, adding that 10% of India’s population accounts for 50% of India’s Covid-19 linked deaths.

