New Delhi, Amid reports that Nepal may soon impose customs duty on goods carried by people travelling from India to that country, the MEA on Thursday said New Delhi remains engaged with Kathmandu on this development. We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here.

"We've also seen some reports about enforcement by Nepalese authorities of pre-existing provision that outlines collection of customs duty from cross-border travellers in case they carry items which are purchased in India of course, and which have a value of over 100 Nepali rupees," he said.

"We understand that the government of Nepal has taken this step primarily with the intent to curb informal trade and smuggling. We have also seen a statement by a senior Nepalese official stating that civilians carrying personal goods or household goods will not be obstructed. We remain engaged on these developments," Jaiswal said.

He was asked about multiple videos circulating on social media purportedly suggesting that a customs duty might be imposed soon on goods being carried by people while travelling from India to Nepal.

There have been some reports and news stating that the government of Nepal will impose customs duty soon on goods carried by people travelling from India to Nepal, he said. "This provision is not new, but it is now being enforced," Jaiswal added.

"I would also like to mention that a senior Nepalese official has stated that people traveling from India to Nepal with personal or household items for personal use will not face any obstruction or action," he said.

For those who are travelling from India to Nepal carrying items for their personal use, and if the goods are for personal or household use, then "no customs duty will be applied", Jaiswal said, adding, as for the rest of the matter, "we are in discussions with the government of Nepal on this issue".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.