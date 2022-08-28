‘We saw collective might…’: PM Modi addresses 92nd ‘Mann Ki Baat’| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 92nd episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. During his speech, PM Modi stated that India witnessed the “collective might of the country” on Independence day and Amrit Mahotsav. He also spoke about the production of millets and lauded the digital India initiative.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech:

1. On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we saw the collective might of the country.

2. The construction of Amrit Sarovars has become a mass movement. Commendable efforts can be seen across the country.

3. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets by passing a resolution. You will also be very happy to know that this proposal by India got the support of more than 70 countries.

4. Today, millets are being categorized as a superfood. A lot is being done to promote millets in the country. Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that production can be increased.

5. India is the largest producer of millet in the world, so the responsibility of making this initiative a success also rests on the shoulders of the people of India. Together we all have to make it a mass movement, and also increase awareness of millets among the people of the country.

6. Thanks to the Digital India initiative, digital entrepreneurs are rising across the country.

7. Jal Jeevan mission is playing a great role in making the country malnutrition free. I urge all of you to take part in efforts to remove malnutrition.

8. An interesting project is being run in Bongai village of Assam, that is Project Sampoorna. The purpose of this project is to fight against malnutrition and the method of this fight is also very unique.

9. 'Swaraj' is the story of unheard heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement. 'Swaraj' will be telecast every Sunday at 9 pm on Doordarshan for 75 weeks. I urge you to watch it yourself and show it to your children too.

10. Prime Minister Jan Dhan account became the key to the economic empowerment of the poor. Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 46.30 crore accounts were opened in the last 8 years.