We should not forget gift of Ahimsa: Kovind

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:07 IST

Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in our nation-building efforts and adhering to his message of truth and non-violence has become necessary in our times, said President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday, delivering his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

In his message that comes in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, the President told the younger generation, “…When fighting for a cause, people, particularly the youth, should not forget the gift of Ahimsa (non violence) Gandhiji gave to humanity.”

Adherence to Mahatma Gandhi’s values ,he said, will be adding a meaningful dimension to the celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary.

He referred to the people being the real Republic even as the organs of democracy are defined. “The modern India comprises three organs - Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - which are necessarily interlinked and interdependent. Yet, on ground, the people comprise the State. We the People are the prime movers of the Republic,” he said.

He said both the government and the opposition have “important roles to play”, and while giving expression to their political ideas, both must move in tandem to ensure that development of the country is promoted consistently.

The President also said the 21st century will be “the decade of the rise of New India and a new generation of Indians”. While he complimented the Centre for its social-welfare efforts, he also praised it for taking “concrete steps” to strengthen the internal security system.

He said along with the welfare of needy, every policy initiative of the Government is guided by the ‘nation-first’ principle and there is a consistent effort by the government to ensure overall development of each and every part of the country - be it Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, the states in the North-East or our Islands in the Indian Ocean.