'We walked out of Lok Sabha because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the government's stand on farm laws in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MPs started shouting slogans. The uproar led to interruption in the Prime Minister's reply to motion of thanks on the President's address and a brief exchange of words between PM Modi and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The Congress has been against the three contentious laws, and supported the farmers' demand to repeal them. When PM Modi delved into the government's stand on the farm laws, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha.
Chowdhury later explaied the reason behind their step.
"We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted and some won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?" said the Congress leader.
"206 farmers have died during the ongoing protest, but our Prime Minister is not ready to say anything on the matter," Chowdhury added.
The Prime Minister had attacked the Congress during his speech, saying it is misleading the farmers.
"Congress MPs in House debated on the colour of the laws. It would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws. Let us understand, as far as the protests are concerned, our farmer brothers at Delhi borders have been a victim of rumours, propaganda and confusion," he said.
"The farmers' protest is sacred, but when 'andolanjivis' hijack it and show pictures of those jailed for terrorism, what purpose does it serve?" PM Modi said.
He also said that the three laws were brought in by the governmenr as an honest effort to improve the conditions of agriculture sector.
"Three farm laws were brought in by the government. The process of agricultural reforms is necessary and important. The agriculture sector has been facing challenges for years," he said.
