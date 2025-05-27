‘We will begin sharing soon’: Misha Agrawal’s family speaks on managing her social media after death

Over a month after Misha Agrawal’s passing, the late Instagram influencer’s family on Tuesday announced they would begin posting again on her social media accounts to “honor her legacy with love and light.” Misha Agrawal had 344k followers on Instagram. (Instagram/themishaagrawalshow)

In a heartfelt note shared on her Instagram handle, her family wrote, "Hey everyone, We're truly sorry for the silence. In our own grief, we forgot that so many of you are also feeling this deep loss. We know how much Misha meant to all of you. Misha had a beautiful aura—one that made people feel seen, loved, and understood. She had this magical way of connecting with hearts, and even though she's no longer with us physically, her spirit is very much alive. She always dreamed of reaching people with love, laughter, and light. It was on her vision board, her to-do list, her purpose. So, with humble hearts, we want to continue what she started. We want to keep her page active and full of the same joy, warmth, and connection she always gave so effortlessly."

They continued, “You all were such a huge part of her journey—giving her love, support, and encouragement. We believe that your kind words and presence gave her hope and helped her keep believing in herself. We don't think Misha would ever want us to be stuck in sorrow. Maybe her time on earth was short, but in those years, she gave so much—through her laughter, her presence, and the way she touched lives. We'll begin sharing again soon, to honor her legacy with love and light.”

Encouraging her followers to reach out, the family added that they are open to messages and suggestions: “If you have any questions or requests, feel free to DM us.”

They concluded with a message to Misha’s followers, “We know Misha's followers are real ones—people who carry kindness in their hearts and who understand the importance of continuing her journey in a positive way. Let's come together to spread the joy and goodness she believed in.”

Misha Agrawal dies days before her 25th birthday

Popular digital creator Misha Agrawal, who passed away on April 24 just days before turning 25, died by suicide, her sister Mukta Agrawal has revealed in an Instagram post.

The news of her sudden death had left fans and followers shocked, especially as the earlier announcement from the family on her official Instagram page had not disclosed the cause.

Mukta has now shared that Misha had been struggling with deep depression in the months leading up to her death.

Alongside this revelation, the family also posted a telling detail — a screenshot of Misha’s phone wallpaper that showed her Instagram and YouTube follower count. The caption read, “Her Phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life. Instagram is not a real world and followers are not real love, please try to understand this.”

Misha held a law degree (LLB) and was studying for the Provincial Civil Services – Judicial (PCSJ) exams at the time.

