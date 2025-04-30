Misha Agrawal's sister reveals influencer died by suicide: ‘Became so consumed by Instagram’

Popular social media content creator Misha Agrawal died by suicide, her sister has revealed in a post on Instagram. The news of the influencer's death on April 24, just days before her 25th birthday, had left her fans and followers in shock. Content creator Misha Agrawal died on April 24, days before her 25th birthday.(Instagram/themishaagrawalshow)

Her family shared the news on her official Instagram account without revealing the cause of her sudden death. Now, her sister Mukta Agrawal has taken to Instagram to reveal that the influencer was deeply depressed in the months before her death.

“My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over,” she wrote in a post on Misha's official Instagram account.

Mukta Agrawal also shared that the content creator had a screenshot of her follower count on Instagram and YouTube as her phone wallpaper. “Her Phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life. Instagram is not a real world and followers are not real love, please try to understand this,” she wrote in the post' caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Seeing Misha struggle, Mukta said that she tried to be supportive and reminded her younger sister not to forget that social media content creation was just a “side job”.

Misha, held a law degree (LLB) and was preparing for the Provincial Civil Services – Judicial (PCSJ) exams. "I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career,” she wrote.

Mukta added that the family urged Misha on focus on happiness.“I urged her to let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated,” she said.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).