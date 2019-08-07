We will go to court against govt’s move on J&K: Farooq Abdullah

india

Comparing the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre as a “body being carved”, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said they will fight and go to court against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decision.

In his first remarks since the Union government on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away the state’s special status, and proposed its bifurcation into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Abdullah said a “dictatorial” authority has been invoked and not a “democratic” one.

Talking to TV channels in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “As soon as the gates will open, our people will be out, we will fight, we’ll go to the court. We’re not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolution of things. They want to murder us, we are ready, my chest is ready, fire here, not into my back,” the 81-year-old said.

He also contested home minister Amit Shah’s assertion that he was neither under detention nor arrest and was at his home out of his own will.

“I heard the statement of the home minister that Farooq Abdullah is free and is staying in the house out of his own will. I thought how can he be lying when a DSP has been placed outside my house and no one can come in and no one can go out,” he said.

Abdullah said after “dividing the regions, are they going to divide people’s hearts also. Are they going to put Muslims one side, Hindus one side, Buddhists one side? Is that what they want? Is this what India is. My India is for all, everyone who believes in a secular nation, who believes in unity.”

