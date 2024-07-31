‘We will not work in…’: Vikas Divyakirti of Drishti IAS breaks silence on death of 3 UPSC aspirants

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS coaching centre – breaking his silence over the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching in Old Rajinder Nagar – said he has been targeted because in such cases, “everyone wants a scapegoat”. Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti in an interview.(ANI)

Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS in Mukherjee Nagar was one of the 29 coaching centres in Delhi whose basements where sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the latest crackdown following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. The MCD took the action for allegedly operating in violation of the civic body's building by-laws.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Vikas Divyakirti vowed that he would not do anything that is not allowed in Delhi and would work only in approved buildings.

“Keeping in view the recent incident that occurred, I have full realisation that it was carelessness. It never came to our minds. I am saying it through your channel that in case we get permission in the future, we will not work in the basement,” Vikas Divyakirti said.

“We do not take such buildings on rent that do not have fire exits, so that under no circumstances, the life of any child or staff is compromised. This is our intention. I made a mistake in understanding; I apologise to the entire country and the entire society that a mistake was made and that the mistake should not be repeated in future,” the Drishti IAS founder added.

Vikas Divyakirti also said they have created a WhatsApp group and appointed a divisional head rank officer to look after the safety of the building.

"We appointed a divisional head rank officer 1.5 years ago who only looked after the safety of the building. In January 2023, we created a WhatsApp group, and I am one of its members. The work of that group is to check 16 points: whether the doors are open, the fire exit is clear, there is no obstruction on it, and the roof doors are open so that in case of an emergency, students can be taken out."

He also claimed that there are at least two exits at every building housing a coaching centre in Delhi.

"These 16 points are checked daily...I would like you to get a chance if you can do a survey and go to any of our branches in Delhi or outside Delhi; if any building does not have at least 2 exits, then I am responsible," he added.

Divyakirti claimed that they put a lot of effort into building safety norms and emphasised that every coaching centre has a fire safety exit.

"I am assuring you about it. And I will wish to see that no coaching institute runs in the basement in New Delhi. And if it runs above the basement, then it should have a fire safety exit. I want to clarify one more thing. You may feel I am making a big claim. I am openly saying that with the kind of effort we put in the matter of building safety norms, I am sure that you will not find it anywhere...," he added.

Why Vikas Divyakirti remained silent till now

Speaking on why he hasn't shared any opinions till now, the founder of Drishti IAS said it is his nature and he's not very expressive.

“This is my nature, I am not very expressive. Three children died, and it was a painful death. For the last three days, whenever we talk at home or I go to sleep, an image comes to mind of what those children must have gone through when the water was filled inside... All the things said by the students who are protesting right now are valid. It is good that I have met three-four students today (Tuesday). I had a meeting with the Delhi L-G. Some students had also come to that meeting, and there were also owners of many institutes. There were also top officials of the Delhi government, from DDA, MCD, fire department, and Chief Secretary,” Divyakirti said in the interview.

Death of three UPSC aspirants

Three students identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala died in the incident after rainwater gushed into basement of the coaching institute building in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.

Hundreds of students protested outside Drishti IAS coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar and in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday evening, demanding accountability after the institution's basement was sealed by the MCD.

Divyakirti also expressed his disappointment with the media's portrayal of the situation. "The media got angry because channels want views, and my name attracts them. By writing my name and criticising me, they get more views. That's why my name remains at the top," he said.

Divyakirti termed the situation a form of "virtual mob lynching," attributing the social media outrage to the same channels that once granted him fame.