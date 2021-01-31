We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Javadekar
The Ministry will soon release guidelines on Over the Top (OTT) platforms as it is receiving a lot of complaints against some serials available here, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.
"We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon," he said while addressing media.
The Minister also announced that full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls from February 1 while following all Covid-related protocols.
Content on OTT platforms has recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry and booking of makers of these programmes.
Also read| India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
Three FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur. Two FIRs were lodged in Madhya Pradesh while one FIR each was lodged in Karnataka and Bihar. Apart from the FIRs, at least three other criminal complaints are pending in Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh respectively regarding content aired on OTT.
FIRs were registered for the alleged inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, deities and adverse portrayal of a character playing the role of prime minister in the show.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted a transit pre-arrest bail to director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Purohit against whom a case was registered in Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut
- Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre and alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajya Sabha, first part of budget session will adjourn on Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 relatives held for torturing 7-year-old girl: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death- A timeline
- Whether Sasikala, who is popularly called Chinnamma in a continuing reminder of her claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy fights back for her place in the AIADMK will also point to the direction, her political career may take in the new innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam, Arunachal CMs will be responsible if abducted oil company employees die:ULFA-I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar records lowest temperature in last 30 yrs at -8.8 degree C
- Kashmir has witnessed a number of snow spells in December and January. The weather office has again predicted moderate wet spells from Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police arrests Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
- Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox