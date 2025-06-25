Weather today: Cloudy sky, light rain likely in Delhi | See IMD weather forecast

With no heatwave conditions in sight for this week, Delhi is set to get relief from extreme heat. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the minimum temperature touched 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature in the national capital may touch 33-35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.(File/Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi also recorded a rainfall of 4.1 mm on Tuesday with maximum humidity touching 91 per cent and minimum humidity at 66 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky and might be hit by light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature in the national capital may touch 33-35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the minimum temperature may be recorded between 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Not just Delhi, but the national capital region (NCR) - including Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad - is also likely to witness a cloudy sky and light to moderate rain.

A similar weather pattern may continue till the end of this month, June 30, with no heatwave condition likely till then. On Thursday, May 25, as well, Delhi and the NCR may see a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain likely in some parts.

Weather forecast across India

Several parts of north and central India may witness rainfall on Wednesday, said the weather department. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall may also hit parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Some areas of these states may not witness rainfall but are likely to be hit by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.