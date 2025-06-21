Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Weather today: Monsoon advances, isolated heavy rainfall over northwest India

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, East Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh are expected.

The southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand on Friday. According to the weather forecast issued by IMD, east and central India will experience intense rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.

In Delhi the weather today will be generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds (HT_PRINT)
In Delhi the weather today will be generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds (HT_PRINT)

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) will accompany rainfall in many areas. In West India, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during 20th–26th June, especially intense between 22nd–24th. 

Northwest India is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during 20th–26th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next few days.

Forecast for today and tomorrow 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, East Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh are expected. Heavy rain is also expected across parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, northeast India, Central India, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of the Western Ghats. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions today.

For June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Gujarat Region, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and the northeastern states. Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra & Kutch, and West Bengal. Hot and humid weather may persist in Tamil Nadu. 

Monsoon advanced further

In terms of further advancement of monsoon, IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advancement into the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 24, three days ahead of the normal date (June 27), according to the IMD.

Cloudy sky in Delhi

In Delhi the weather today will be generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds (speed 30–40 kmph) temporarily reaching 50 kmph during thunderstorm is expected. 

Moderate rainfall in Maharashtra

Today in Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across various districts, with no weather warnings in effect. For June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations. Yesterday very heavy rainfall hit Maharashtra which also pushed multiple rivers across Maharashtra above the danger mark. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Weather today: Monsoon advances, isolated heavy rainfall over northwest India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On