Weather today: Monsoon advances, isolated heavy rainfall over northwest India

The southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand on Friday. According to the weather forecast issued by IMD, east and central India will experience intense rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. In Delhi the weather today will be generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds (HT_PRINT)

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) will accompany rainfall in many areas. In West India, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during 20th–26th June, especially intense between 22nd–24th.

Northwest India is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during 20th–26th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next few days.

Forecast for today and tomorrow

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, East Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh are expected. Heavy rain is also expected across parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, northeast India, Central India, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of the Western Ghats. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions today.

For June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Gujarat Region, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and the northeastern states. Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra & Kutch, and West Bengal. Hot and humid weather may persist in Tamil Nadu.

Monsoon advanced further

In terms of further advancement of monsoon, IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advancement into the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 24, three days ahead of the normal date (June 27), according to the IMD.

Cloudy sky in Delhi

In Delhi the weather today will be generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds (speed 30–40 kmph) temporarily reaching 50 kmph during thunderstorm is expected.

Moderate rainfall in Maharashtra

Today in Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across various districts, with no weather warnings in effect. For June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations. Yesterday very heavy rainfall hit Maharashtra which also pushed multiple rivers across Maharashtra above the danger mark.