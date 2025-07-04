Weather today: Schools closed in Goa amid orange alert, yellow alert in Shimla

With favourable conditions for monsoon, Indian Meteorological Department predicted a heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of India on July 4. This included East Rajasthan, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Odisha. In northeast India, an orange alert has been sounded for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram for heavy to very heavy rainfall. IMD has issued a yellow alert in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning for July 4. (HT file photo)

On 29 June, India welcomed monsoon that arrived eight days ahead of the expected date on July 8. IMD also confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region.

Yellow alert in Shimla amid rainfall related deaths

Shimla has been hit by heavy rainfall for past few days, leading to landslides and increasing rain related deaths. As per IMD a yellow alert has been issued in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning for July 4. A total of 37 people have died due to rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season, ANI reported. The weather is expected to get worse in coming days with orange alert issued in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for heavy rainfall on July 6.

Schools closed in Goa due to orange alert

In Goa an orange alert has been issued, according to the regional Met Department, for heavy to very heavy rain and strong surface winds. The Goa government has also announced a holiday for schools on Friday (July 4), citing the orange alert. The government urged students to stay indoors and avoid venturing into risky areas like flooded streets, riversides and “other potentially hazardous locations,” ANI reported.

Cloudy sky to prevail in Delhi

For Delhi no rainfall alert has been issued as of now. IMD predicted the weather today to be partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile in the Delhi NCR areas a yellow alert has been issued for Faridabad and Gurgaon for thunderstorms along with lightning. For July 5 a yellow alert has been sounded for the entire Delhi and surrounding areas including Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Gurgaon.

Yellow alert in parts of Punjab and Haryana

According to the Chandigarh regional Met Department, a yellow alert has been issued in some parts including in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Rupanagar for heavy rainfall. No alert has been issued for Ludhiana, Bathinda, Muktsar and others. In the neighbouring parts of Haryana, a yellow alert has been issued in Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Palwal areas.