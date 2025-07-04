37 dead, 400 crore worth of damage as heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under incessant rains that have claimed over 37 lives and caused widespread destruction across the hill state. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, more than ₹400 crore worth of property has been damaged, and the death toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. Swollen Beas river following heavy rainfall, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7, warning of continued heavy showers.

Mandi district has emerged as the worst-hit region, particularly the Thunag subdivision, where roads remain impassable, and essential services such as electricity and water supply have been severely disrupted.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and Revenue Department, said, "We have recorded over ₹400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher. Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration."

In Mandi alone, 40 people are reported missing. Relief camps have been set up, and food packets were air-dropped by the Indian Air Force to affected areas. "A village in Mandi has been devastated," Rana confirmed. “Senior officials are stationed in the area, with engineers from the PWD, Electricity Board, and Jal Shakti Department overseeing restoration efforts.”

So far, 37 deaths have been attributed to rain-related incidents, with another 26 deaths reported due to road accidents during the same period. Statewide, over 250 roads remain blocked, more than 500 electricity transformers are out of service, and around 700 drinking water schemes have been impacted.

Highlighting the broader environmental implications, DC Rana noted, “These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts.”

In Shimla, the continuous downpour has thrown daily life into disarray. Schools have been severely affected, with classrooms inundated and students expressing fear and discomfort. Tanuja Thakur, a student from Shimla, told ANI, "It's raining heavily. Water is entering our classrooms, our clothes and books are soaked. Our teachers are telling us it's better to stay at home."

She added, "Our school is surrounded by trees. There is always a fear that a tree could fall. Thankfully, we are safe for now."

Search and rescue efforts are being carried out by a coordinated team involving local administration, police, Home Guards, SDRF, and central forces including the NDRF. Authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation as the state braces for more rain in the coming days.