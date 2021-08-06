IMD's yellow alert for today, forecast of heavy rain on weekend. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several rainfall alerts for a number of states across the country, predicting heavy to very heavy downpour till August 9. West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and certain states of northeastern India feature in the list of states which may see heavy rain in the upcoming days, according to IMD, while widespread showers are also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, predicting heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these parts for Friday, August 6. Owing to the current trends in monsoon, the same alert has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh. Parts of coastal Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to witness a heavy downpour today.

West Bengal has been witnessing incessant rains since early Thursday morning, as major sections of the city remained waterlogged, adding to the troubles of commuters braving the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related inconveniences for work. Odisha and Jharkhand are set to witness a similar downpour on Friday, according to the met department, while Bihar will see heavy rains over the weekend.

As far as the northeastern states are concerned, the met department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls till August 9 (next Monday) with "enhanced rainfall activity" from the following day. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness isolated rainfall activity over the next four days, while the same is likely to occur over Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur on Friday stretching over to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to see isolated scattered rainfall activity till August 9, with a chance of heavy falls over eastern Rajasthan on Friday. Moreover, rainfall is likely to sustain with subdued activity over most parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 10, the met department said.