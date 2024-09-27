Weather updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra, Himachal and these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert on Friday predicting heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, predicting very heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, Delhi is also likely to witness light rainfall throughout the day. Two school students share an umbrella to shield themselves during rain, in Mumbai,(PTI)

Maharashtra rain

Mumbai woke up to another spell of heavy showers on Friday as the IMD predicted more showers.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said Maharashtra is likely to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at isolated places for the next 24 hours. “Heavy to very Heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on September 27, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 28,” it said.

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy showers and waterlogging, causing widespread disruptions, including delays in local train and flight services on Wednesday. In Mumbai, areas like Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur were heavily waterlogged, while significant traffic jams were reported on the Kurla bridge due to the rainfall. A landslide at the Mumbra bypass also impacted traffic movement.

In view of the heavy rainfall, the BMC had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.

Goa and Gujarat weather updates

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the week and in Gujarat over the next three days.

“Heavy to very Heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Gujarat region on September 27; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on September 27; and isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch on September 28,” the weather department wrote.

Rain in Madhya Pradesh

The IMD said in its bulletin issued on Thursday that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over central India is expected during the next three days in West Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rain lashes Jammu

Heavy rains lashed Jammu on Friday, bringing the temperature down in the Valley. According to the IMD, light rain is expected in the Valley at isolated places through the day.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on September 27; isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on September 28,” the IMD said.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala

According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in South India this week.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28 and 29; Kerala and Mahe during September 29 to 30; South Interior Karnataka on September 29; and coastal Karnataka on September 30,” it said.

Bengal and Northeast

The IMD, in its bulletin, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday, following which the intensity of the showers would reduce.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar on September 27; isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jharkhand,” it said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted in the northeastern states - Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and then from September 30 to October 2; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 27 and 28.