Weather updates: Wet spell in Delhi causes traffic disruptions; IMD forecasts heavy rain across these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread heavy rainfall in north and northeast India over the next five days. Rainfall in the national capital on Thursday caused significant traffic disruptions in various areas, with showers occurring both in the morning and around midday. According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 7.4 mm, Ridge 5.6 mm, Palam 17.4 mm, and Ayanagar 40.8 mm in the last 24 hours as of 8.30 am on Thursday. (File)(HT Photo)

According to the weather agency's noon update, light rain and drizzle are expected in select areas of South Delhi and South-East Delhi, including Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, East of Kailash, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 7.4 mm, Ridge 5.6 mm, Palam 17.4 mm, and Ayanagar 40.8 mm in the last 24 hours as of 8.30 am on Thursday.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi forecasts a generally cloudy sky over the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Similar weather conditions are anticipated for Friday. Beyond that, cloudy skies and occasional light rain are expected until July 10, according to the latest weather forecast from the regional meteorological centre.

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days ahead of the normal date despite making sluggish progress during mid-June, the weather body said on Tuesday.

Here are the latest rain updates from across India.

Floods in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 1.65 million people across 29 districts as of Thursday, according to an official bulletin. A total of 48 flood-related deaths have been reported across the two states, with 46 deaths reported in Assam and two reported in Manipur. Eight people died in Assam on Wednesday after drowning in flood waters, while two drowned in Manipur.

An alert has been issued for Kamrup (Metro) district due to high water levels in the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong rivers, leading to widespread flooding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to visit flood-affected areas in Guwahati Metropolitan area, including Maligaon, Pandu Port, and Temple Ghat, on Thursday to assess the situation.

The districts severely affected by the floods include Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.

Heavy rainfall warning to Uttarakhand and northeastern states

- According to IMD's latest weather bulletin, over the next five days, Northwest and Central India will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

- In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh is predicted to have isolated very heavy rainfall from July 4 to 8, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience isolated very heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5.

- Uttarakhand is likely to see extremely heavy rainfall from July 5 to 6, with heavy rainfall expected on July 7 and 8. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall from July 4 to 6.

- In East and Northeast India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected throughout the next five days. Specific locations like the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha may see isolated heavy rainfall on July 7 and 8.

- Specific areas such as Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Rajasthan may see isolated heavy rainfall from July 4 to 8. West Madhya Pradesh will likely receive heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5, with East Madhya Pradesh also expecting heavy rain on July 4.

Rain prediction for southern India

- In the coming days, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat State. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Interior Karnataka.

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is forecast over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next 5 days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka State from Thursday to July 8.

- Madhya Maharashtra can expect heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the Gujarat Region experiencing it on Thursday and Friday

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 5 to 8.