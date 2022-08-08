Web designer creates fake varsity site, held from Haryana; probe on

A 34-year-old man was arrested from Haryana’s Ballabgarh for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of a fake university and duping people by claiming that it will be the largest digital university running medical, engineering, dental and agriculture colleges at four locations in India, said officials of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on Sunday.

According to police, the prime suspect was identified as Amardeep Singh, a web designer by profession, who studied till Class 12. The website he created offered over 5,000 jobs in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, for which each candidate had to fill a form and deposit ₹500.

Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said in April-end this year, during social media monitoring, the IFSO, which primarily looks into cyber crimes, noticed the website “Vikramshila University” active on the Internet. The website talked about the launch of “Vikramshila University” having its registered office address at Nehru Place in south Delhi.

“The website claimed that Vikramshila University is India’s first largest and 100% digital university. The university will have a 500 plus acre campus, 300 plus innovative programmes and four varsities in Banka (Bihar), Noida, Mumbai and Kochi,” said Malhotra. The IFSO unit carried out an inquiry and found that the website and its claims were fake. No such university had been given the UGC approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail