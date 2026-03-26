Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (March 27-29)

G5A Baithak: An Immersive Concert (Musical Performance) Baithak, a traditional concert series features eminent vocalist Pelva Naik, an eminent young voice in dhrupad. (Image sourced from Baithak G5A website)

Friday; 7.30pm

Rukmini Arangam, Thiruvanmiyur

Baithak, a traditional concert series, creates an intimate space which embraces the connection between artist, instrument, and audience. This edition features eminent vocalist Pelva Naik, an eminent young voice in dhrupad, the most ancient and contemplative tradition of Indian classical music. Her artistry is grounded in clarity, depth and an intuitive sense of emotional proportion, allowing her to shape the architecture of a raga with both precision and poetic sensitivity.

₹649. Book on Urbanaut

Tisted Twales (Play)

Friday; 7.15pm

Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet

To celebrate World Theatre Day, Masquerade Madras presents three bilingual comic shorts, inspired and adapted for stage from three short stories by writer Sujatha. An illusionist, a cricket bookie, a villager are at a railway station... but how are they connected? The three hilarious one-act pieces play with context, culture and comic timing.

₹300. Book on Allevents

Indus Valley Civilisation (Art Exhibition)

Saturday; 10am-5 pm

Roja Muthiah Research Library, Taramani

Organised at the Indus Research Centre of the Roja Muthiah Research Library, this exhibition aims to promote a deeper understanding of ancient Harappan culture and knowledge through curated displays and informative materials. Note: The medium of instruction and language of the exhibition is Tamil.

Free

The Indian Choral Ensemble (Choir Performance)

Saturday; 6.30pm

Victoria Public Hall

The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE) returns to its roots at the newly restored Victoria Public Hall. Featuring 35 singers, the concert presents a 90-minute concert with original choral music written specially for the choir by directors Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasakam. The performance is accompanied by The Sunshine Orchestra Quartet and the TICE 5-piece band, creating a rich and immersive live sound.

₹1100. Book on Ticket9

A Matter of Taste (Experiential Lecture)

Saturday; 4pm-6 pm

Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, 2nd Floor

What happens to your taste buds when you’re blindfolded? Experience a tasting session, where your brain has to do all the work, relying purely on smell, texture, and memory. Dr. Sumyuktha Anand, a neuroscientist breaks down what’s actually happening inside your head and why senses could be misleading you.

₹300. Book on Kynhood

Explore Kasimedu-Kasimedin Kadhaigalum Kalaigalum (Heritage Walk)

Sunday; 4pm-6pm

Assembly point: Outside the Chennai Chengai Singaravelar Visai Padagu Urimaiyalar Sangam

The fishing harbour of Kasimedu comes alive with the salty sea breeze that you can taste, the sight of fishing boats and the lively bargains across fish stalls This coastal area is home to fisherfolk from around 50 villages, who despite natural disasters, remain resilient and connected to their ancestral heritage. Discover incredible tales of life at sea, rituals and traditions, during a walk will be led by Shruthi Sivakumar and Ashmitha Athreya.

₹450 (students); ₹700 adults. Book on Madras Inherited

Whisper of the Earth (Art Exhibition)

Sunday; 10am-6pm

Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum

A father-son duo present an enviable display of paintings and sculptures. Aravind Krishna’s brushless art captures the real within the abstract, while his son, Badmaphushan, continues this legacy, drawing inspiration for his own evolving practice. Together, they bring an exhibition rooted in nature, memory, and the stories.

Free.