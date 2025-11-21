Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Nov 21-23)

I’m Not a Robot (exhibition) Gaurav Kapoor brings unfiltered crowd-work fun and the joy of his vlogs to Chennai for a one- night- only experience. (Gaurav Kapoor Facebook)

From Saturday until Nov 28; 10am-6pm

Espace, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam A collection of mixed-media artworks and installations by V. Anamika. Through delicate dots, and shifts between memory and imagination, Anamika explores what it means to be human in an age increasingly of artificial intelligence. A celebrated artist and recipient of the Charles Wallace India Trust Award and the National Lalit Kala Akademi Award, Anamika continues her journey into the human mind-this time confronting the paradoxes of the Al era.

Entry free

Gaurav Kapoor LIVE (Comedy)

Friday; 7 pm

Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Mylapore

Gaurav Kapoor brings unfiltered crowd-work fun and the joy of his vlogs to Chennai for a one- night- only experience. The Hinglish stand-up act promises observational comedy and irreverent hot takes.

₹899 pp. Register on BookmyShow

Forward Through the Ages: A Walk along Cathedral Road

Saturday; 6.30am-8.30am

C.S.I. St. George’s Cathedral For Chennai residents who have passed by St. Georges Cathedral, but don’t know much about Cathedral Road, this early morning offers a closer look at the landmarks in the neighbourhood. Take in the Chola Sheraton, where a guest house belonging to The Hindu once stood. On the grounds, was a bungalow where Gandhiji once made plans for his Satyagraha.The walk that comes with a breakfast option.

With breakfast and souvenirs: ₹900 standard registration, ₹650 for students. Without breakfast: ₹700 standard, ₹450 student (with souvenirs). Register on 8925704437.

The Six Pillars of the Esplanade

Sunday; 6 am- 8 am

Starts outside Dare House

The British in the 1770s took up several security measures to ward off repeated attacks by the French, including building a boundary for George Town, Madras. Six pillars were erected, but only one survives today, next to Dare House. Where were the other five? Join historian Sriram V. on a journey of discovery, with a walk that ends in a hot Chennai-style breakfast.

₹1200 pp. Register on sriramv.com

LIT.MIC VOL. 2 (open mic)

Sunday; 4 pm

IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space, Kodambakkam

If you’re a poet, or have a penchant for storytelling, music or stand-up, this is your chance to join fellow storytellers for an evening of camaraderie, conversation, impromptu performances and interactive games. Both amateurs or seasoned performers are welcome.

From ₹169pp. Book on district.in

Art and the Artist (Heritage walk)

Sunday; 3pm-5pm

National Art Gallery, Government Museum, Egmore

For art enthusiasts, history buffs, or both, this two-hour walk meandering through a veritable treasure trove of Indian artefacts and celebrated artists is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Led by architect and Founder of Madras Inherited, Asmita Atreya, this walk contextualises the art in their historical backgrounds, but with plenty of fun facts thrown in.

₹700 standard, ₹450 students (inclusive of souvenirs). Register on 918925704437.