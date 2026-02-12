Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Feb 13-15)

Red Flag, Green Flag (A comedy show) From awkward first impressions to laugh-out-loud icebreakers, this show reflects on how crazy dating can be. (BoomMyShow)

Saturday; 7 pm onwards

KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, Hyderabad

On the day of love, laugh at love. This Telugu comedy show by HOODY and Venkat promises a healthy dose of love, laughter and madness. From awkward first impressions to laugh-out-loud icebreakers, this show reflects on how crazy dating can be. It also includes a few fun games, giving all the singles out there a chance to meet like-minded people.

₹299. Book on district.in

Karthik Live (Music concert)

Saturday: 7.30pm

Boulder Hills, Madhava Reddy Colony, Gachibowli

Karthik is recognised as a master of Carnatic and Hindustani music, and has rendered over 8,000 songs in 15 languages including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Known for his magnetic stage presence and versatile tone, his Hyderabad show will feature a blend of classic film hits, independent tracks, and contemporary world music. Whether you are a fan of his early collaborations with A R Rahman or his modern fusion arrangements, the evening promises a high-energy evening in a beautiful setting.

₹1,299 onwards on livefiesta.com

Ishq E Qawalli (A multi-performance evening)

Saturday; 7 pm

Sandhya Convention, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli

The event offers an evening of soulful music, dance performances and shaadiwala khana. Expect foot-tapping qawalli numbers, Sufiyana dance presentations, and live Hyderabadi comedy theatre at this cultural evening.

₹999 onwards on district.in

Nosferatu (Movie screening)

Friday; 7 pm

Lamakaan, near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

It’s not every day that you get to watch a World War-era classic. Set in 1838, the film Nosferatu (A symphony of horror) follows a usual day that slips into a nightmare you don’t wake up from. Even so many years later, Nosferatu is recognised as redefining horror through suggestion rather than spectacle. Shaped by post–World War I anxiety, yet strikingly modern in its imagery of plague and isolation, the film proves that silence, shadow, and restraint can haunt longer than sound.

Entry is free. For more details, log on to lamakaan.com

Design Craft exhibition

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 am to 7 pm

Crafts Council of Telangana, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills

The exhibition brings together works by artisan-designer graduates from the Somaiya Kala Vidya, an educational institution that gives design education to traditional weavers. For the first Hyderabad edit, the presentation features textile works from Kutch and Karnataka, such as Bandhni, Rabari embroidery, Ajrakh and more. Meet some of India’s most talented artisans here and see and shop for creations designed and made by them.

Entry is free