Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Colour me pink: Jaipur Art Week Delhi comedian Aakash Gupta is performing his new stand-up set, Daily Ka Kaam Hai, this Saturday.

What: The fifth edition of Jaipur Art Week promises contemporary interpretations of the city’s history and artistic legacy. With a focus on making art accessible to the public, the Public Arts Trust of India has expanded the programme to easily accessible venues such as Central Park, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Rajasthan International Center, Narain Niwas, and the Amrapali Museum, among others.

Join the Street as Studio photography walk to engage with art in real time, or delve into the world of miniature painting through practical demonstrations and material-based explorations. Visitors can also sign up for a hands-on light art workshop introducing projection mapping as a creative tool, or a session on mojari painting.

Expect to encounter striking installations by renowned artists such as Gigi Scaria, Poojan Gupta, Mohammed Iniyaz, and Ansh Kumar.

When: Until February 3

Where: Across multiple venues

Entry: Free for some workshops, others require prior registration

Bollywood hits: Vishal-Shekhar are live

What: Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani are set to light up the city this weekend. Expect to hear iconic hits such as Dil Diyan Gallan, Ajab Si, and Ishq Bulaava. The duo are known for their creative fusion and celebrated cross-language global collaborations with artists such as Akon, Imogen Heap, and Diplo. They’re here live — don’t miss out.

When: January 31, 7.30 pm

Where: Zee Studios

Entry: Prices start at ₹799

A printmakers’ exhibition

What: Artists from Mexico, the Czech Republic, Norway, Nepal, Pakistan, India, and the Philippines will be in conversation as part of the I’m Printing Justice Project, curated by Saad Ghosn, an artist and professor of medicine at the University of Cincinnati. The exhibition is the culmination of a workshop organised last week at Poornima University, facilitated by Jayshree Singh Deo and Vijay Singh Beniwal of Prarambh Art Studio. A curated walkthrough by Harita Chaudhary is also on offer.

When: Until February 2, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Prarambh Art Studio, Jaipur

Entry: Free

Daily Ka Kaam Hai: A new stand-up act

What: Delhi comedian Aakash Gupta is performing his new stand-up set, Daily Ka Kaam Hai, this Saturday. Known for his comic timing and physical comedy, he co-won Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Season 2 alongside Samay Raina. Catch him live to see why he has racked up so many sold-out shows.

When: January 31, 8 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹999

A confluence of ideas: TEDx Jaipur

What: Expect to encounter powerful ideas and transformative perspectives at TEDx BIT Jaipur, built around the theme Woven Realities. The line-up of speakers offers a mix of recognised voices from the fields of education, business, technology, creativity, and leadership. These include Gaurav Juyal, former host of Art Attack India; Jimmy Mistry, design futurist and founder of Della Group; and Nivedan Rathi, founder of the advisory platform Future & AI, among others.

When: January 31, 11 am

Where: Mini Audi 2, Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹149

The saga of the moral king: A play

What: Witness the Ramayana come alive in a vibrant dance drama presented by the Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra. Tracing the epic from Sage Valmiki’s first narration to Ram’s triumphant return and coronation, the production uses classical Indian dance forms and traditional music to evoke the power of key events in the tale.

When: February 1; 6 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99