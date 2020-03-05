Weeks after taking a swipe at RSS-affiliated outfits, Mamata attends mass marriage for tribals

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:59 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the police in every district will organise mass marriages for tribal people from poor economic backgrounds. She announced the measure in Malda district while attending a mass marriage of tribals organised by the administration in the Gazole area.

“I have asked the police department to organise mass marriages for tribal people in every district. The next one will be held in north Bengal. I want it organised in a tea garden area. We will do this every year. If the government has to get 10,000 people married under this scheme, we will do it,” said Banerjee. “Three hundred couples got married today,” she said and distributed gifts and financial aid among the couples.

Interestingly, Banerjee, in February had condemned mass marriages of tribal people from poor economic backgrounds conducted by different Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated organisations. Banerjee had alleged that these events were the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to convert the followers of the Sari/Sarna religion of the tribal people into Hindus.

ALSO WATCH | Mamata Banerjee attends mass marriage in Malda, dances with tribal women

In the first week of February, Malda district’s top Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders were booked under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 in connection with a mass marriage organised for over a hundred tribal couples.

The police in Alipurduar district stalled another ceremony that was scheduled in Alipurduar town on February 10 after grilling the organisers for hours. The police also stopped vehicles used for campaigning for the event and dismantled a pandal.

Banerjee began raising the issue on February 5, days after the Malda incident. “In Malda, tribal women were being converted in the name of marriage. I thank my administration for taking action,” she said at a public meeting.

On February 10, she reiterated that her government would not allow such events. “The government will arrange for a fund for marriage of tribal people from poor economic backgrounds,” Banerjee had said. Hours later on that day, RSS’ south Bengal unit secretary Jisnu Basu lashed out at Banerjee and accused her of dividing people in the name of caste and religion.