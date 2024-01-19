Welfare upliftment of poor is ‘Modi ki guarantee’: PM in Solapur

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that welfare upliftment of the poor is “Modi ki Guarantee” as he distributed keys of the houses built in one of the largest workers’ townships in India to the beneficiaries at Solapur on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday for an event (Twitter Photo)

During a ceremony at Kumbhari in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Friday, Modi dedicated 90,000 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in Maharashtra. He also handed over keys to houses in the ‘RAY Nagar Housing Society’ of 15,000 homes to the beneficiaries, who include textile workers and workers from unorganised sectors such as beedi workers and rag pickers.

This township was promoted by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Solapur MLA Narsayya Adam, who shared the dais with Modi.

Urging people who got the houses to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, when the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held, Modi said it will be an inspiration to eradicate poverty from their lives.

“My government gave home to the 4 crore (40 million) people who did not have their own home. Now, today we are giving 90,000 homes under PMAY. I urge all 90,000 people who got home today across Maharashtra in Prime Minister Awas Yojna to celebrate Ram temple inauguration on January 22 by lightning Ram Jyoti in their new home,” said Modi.

Speaking at the event, Modi called upon the economically weaker sections to dream big and assured that he would work to fulfil their dreams, adding that India will be among the top three economies in the world soon.

He emphasised how the schemes implemented by his government have been beneficial for the poor and how their lives have changed in the last 10 years.

Modi said ‘Garibi Hatao’ was just a slogan earlier because schemes did not reach beneficiaries. He said that the welfare of the poor and the dignity of labour have been his government’s focus.

“Earlier governments only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’. My government implemented various schemes like housing, building toilets, and medical insurance for free treatment. Welfare-upliftment of the poor is ‘Modi ki guarantee’,” he said.

He added that only after his government came to power in 2014 and started the Jan Dhan Scheme did millions of people get bank accounts and become eligible for various loan benefits like ‘PM-SVANIDHI’.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of eight ‘Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation’ (AMRUT) projects worth around Rs.2,000 crore and initiated the distribution of first and second instalments of ‘PM-SVANIDHI’ to 10,000 beneficiaries in Maharashtra.

Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavisa and Ajit Pawar attended the function.

Addressing the gathering, Modi reached out to the Padmashali community by sharing his ties with a family from the community in Ahmedabad and how they used to invite him for meals.

He said he has had food with the Padmashali community hailing from Solapur and living in Ahmedabad.

He also paid respect to the Yogi Siddheshwar, a deity worshipped by the Lingayat community. Both Padmashali and Lingayat communities have a strong presence in Solapur and adjoining districts in western and central Maharashtra. Modi also urged the ‘Vishwakarma’ community to get the benefits of the scheme made for them.

CM Shinde said there will be again ‘Modi Sarkar’ again in the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress said that the PM is touring the state frequently since the BJP is not getting support in Maharashtra. It was an indication that the BJP was not doing well and hence he himself had to woo voters here.

“Maharashtra follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Whenever there was an attempt to finish democracy Maharashtra stood by democracy and constitution. PM Modi is visiting Maharashtra again and again as he realised that BJP will face big defeat in the state in LS elections.” said state Congress president Nana Patole.