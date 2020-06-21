e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya

‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya

Puri Rath Yatra has been conducted without any disruption for over the last 280 years.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has alleged that there was a plan to stall the Puri Rath Yatra this year.
Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has alleged that there was a plan to stall the Puri Rath Yatra this year.(HT Photo)
         

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has alleged presence of a “well-orchestrated plan” to stall the world famous Puri Rath Yatra this year using coronavirus pandemic as a ruse, even as attempts to get the Supreme Court to allow the age old ritual to take place on June 23 continues, reported PTI.

BJP leader Sambit Patra is the latest to move the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the Jagannath Yatra. His petition offers an assurance that congregation of devotees will not be allowed during the procession mitigating the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Supreme Court had stayed the holding of the yatra for the first time in over two centuries over fears that congregation of lakhs of devotees during on the occasion could prove to be a fertile ground for spreading Covid-19 infection.

However, after the decision led to an outrage in Odisha, several petitions were filed requesting the court to reconsider its decision. On Saturday, Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, who heads the management of the 12th century Jagannath temple, had requested Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to approach the Supreme Court with a request for partial modification of its order and to allow the Rath Yatra only at Puri.

Also Read: Puri King asks Naveen Patnaik to move SC to modify order stopping Rath Yatra

“The cancellation of Rath Yatra is not correct. SC can allow the deities to get on the chariots. However, the congregation of the devotees should be banned and the festival be organised with limited servitors and police. The festival can be telecast live,” Saraswati had said a day after the SC judgement.

A three-judge bench, headed by chief justice SA Bobde, had stayed the Rath Yatra on Thursday, a decision accepted by the state cabinet and rejected by various religious bodies. At least 4 intervention petitions have been filed in the matter. Chhatisa Nijoga, the apex body of priests of the Jagannath temple has filed two intervention petitions seeking recall of the order and allowing Rath Yatra at Puri to be held while adhering to all guidelines of Covid-19.

Also Read:Plea in SC against Rath Yatra order

Among the arguments presented to allow the Rath Yatra, the petitioners allege that it is a unique festival with an unbroken tradition for over 280 years. Another argument cites a 1964 order by the Supreme Court which allegedly termed the Puri Rath Yatra to be a unique event which “requires special treatment” by the state government. Another point seeks to highlight the huge expenses incurred in the preparation for the Yatra including construction of the chariots and Covid-19 testing of hundreds of servitors to seek its restoration.

Petitions also mention an alternative way of holding the yatra sans the crowd of devotees by using the police force to pull the chariots while another suggests using either machinery or elephants for the purpose.

Temple priests and other religious bodies in favour of holding the yatra had accused the Naveen Patnaik government for allegedly not presenting a convincing argument in the Supreme Court for holding the Yatra, with some even alleging that it was a deliberate tactic to stall the Yatra.

tags
top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In