West Asia conflict: India managing fuel crisis well, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that “at a time when war is raging across the world... no country on earth can remain unaffected” and India too “may face energy and fertiliser crises” amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, but added that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has so far navigated these challenges successfully. Haldwani, Mar 21 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during “Jan-Jan ki Sarkar, 4 Saal Bemisaal” program, in Haldwani on Saturday. (@pushkardhami X/ANI Photo) (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing a gathering in Haldwani to mark four years of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Singh said, “The world today is going through a difficult period, with wars and tensions escalating in different regions. This is not just a concern for India but for the entire world. Our government has clearly stated that such conflicts cannot be resolved through war. The solution lies in dialogue and diplomacy.”

“At a time when war is raging across the world... potentially giving rise to energy crises or fertiliser shortages... no country on earth can remain unaffected. It is possible that India, too, may face repercussions during such times; yet, to date, our Prime Minister has successfully steered India clear of entanglement in any crisis. However, one cannot predict with certainty what the future holds; therefore, every effort being undertaken by PM Modi at the global level to mitigate this unfolding crisis deserves our full support,” Singh added.

Singh said that Dhami has carried out “unprecedented” development works and that the BJP would form the government again with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections. “The work done by the Dhami government in the last four years is not ordinary. I could not have imagined such rapid progress. Uttarakhand has achieved top positions in several areas. Dhami shouldn’t merely be addressed as ‘Dhakad’ (the bold) Dhami, but rather as ‘Dhurandhar’ (the ace) Dhami,” he said.

He said the Uttarakhand government has earmarked ₹19,000 crore under the gender budget for the 2026–27 financial year to promote women’s empowerment. “Whether it is strengthening infrastructure, giving a new direction to tourism, creating employment opportunities for youth or empowering women, the state government has delivered commendable results,” Singh added.

Highlighting major infrastructure projects, including the Char Dham all-weather road, the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, he said, “Connectivity in the state has improved significantly. Projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore are underway. Investment in railway infrastructure has increased manifold compared to earlier years.”

Singh said that the Uttarakhand government has implemented several welfare measures for ex-servicemen and families of deceased servicemen, including enhanced financial assistance and reservation benefits. He also said Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a “bold and historic decision.”

He said it was important to maintain the sanctity of the state and that the government has acted firmly against illegal encroachments. “It is essential to preserve the sanctity of the state. There is no place in Uttarakhand for illegal infiltrators. We have no objection to anyone coming from outside to settle here; however, it is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to settle here through illegal means. More than 10,000 encroachments have already been removed,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he alleged that the Congress tends to question institutions after electoral defeats instead of introspecting. “At times, they blame the EVM, the Election Commission, and now criticise the SIR being carried out in the country,” he said.

Singh further said the state’s economic indicators have shown strong growth, with a rise in GDP and expansion in industrial activity under the current government.