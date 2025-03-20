West Bengal Assembly passes Bill to allow women work at bars

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has proposed to lift a 116-year-old ban on bars employing women through a legislation passed by the assembly. Wednesday’s Bill said the Bengal Excise Act, 1909 was being amended “to remove the prohibition on employment of women in ON category liquor shops as such provision is discriminatory.” (Getty Images/ Image for representation only)

Minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, who presented the West Bengal Finance Bill 2025 before the legislative assembly on Wednesday, said. “Women couldn’t work at on-shops until now. They will get this opportunity. We all talk about gender equality. That’s what we kept in mind while taking this decision.”

The ban was imposed by the British through the Bengal Excise Act 1909 when Kolkata (then Calcutta) was the capital of India.

The government’s decision will come into force once the governor clears the Bill, which was passed without any resistance from opposition as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators have boycotted the ongoing budget session over various political issues.

According to the Bill, the government will monitor the trading of raw materials used by the liquor industry to prevent illegal brewing. It also proposed amendments to the Agricultural Income-tax Act, 1944, to offer some tax relief to the tea industry.

“We welcome the decision. Many of our guests are women. They will feel comfortable. However, there are many bars along the highways where most customers are male. We hope this won’t lead to unpleasant incidents,” said a manager of a bar at a Kolkata hotel.

The state’s move has triggered mixed reactions with many raising concerns about women safety.

“Revenue from liquor sale is one of the major incomes of the state government. Gender inequality is prevalent in so many sectors, especially unorganized industries. The state could have focused on those instead. We hope bar owners will not showcase female employees to increase footfall,” women’s rights activist Saswati Ghosh said.

Shankar Ghosh, BJP’s chief, said: “Will the TMC government provide security for women working at bars, especially at night?

“After late night crimes, the TMC government talked of taking steps to ensure safety of women at work place. Now it has walked in the opposite direction,” CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said referring to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.