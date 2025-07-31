West Bengal CM Mamata announces 1.10 lakh grant to each Durga Puja committee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a coordination meeting with the organisers of the Durga Puja Community in Kolkata on Thursday. She announced ₹1 lakh 10 thousand as a grant to each Durga Puja committee in the state. Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during the a co-ordination meeting with the organizers of community Durga Puja in Kolkata on Thursday(Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Addressing a huge gathering, Mamata Banerjee said, "Each Durga Puja committee in West Bengal will now receive ₹1 lakh 10 thousand as a grant fund from the West Bengal government. We organise this meeting every year ahead of the Durga puja for proper coordination, and there should be no shortcomings in traffic arrangements, drinking water, health facilities, or electricity."

"People from every religion are included, as there is a culture in Bengal. We participate in cultural festivals of every religion. Durga Puja is inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, so it is our responsibility to organise it properly," CM Banerjee said.

She further said that some people allege that Mamata Banerjee does not allow the conduct of Durga Puja.

"It is alleged that I do not allow the conduct of Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, but the fact is that Saraswati Puja is conducted in every home. There are no festivals which are not conducted here. 45,000 pujas are conducted in clubs, in the state police area, it is over 42,000, in the Kolkata police area, it is nearly 3000," CM Mamata highlighted.

"Idol immersion will take place on October 2,3, and 4. Mobile patrolling team, quick response team, drone, CCTV, all facilities will have to be provided. The police control room will work for 24 hours. A stampede-like situation should be averted," she instructed.

The West Bengal CM announced an 80 per cent concession in electricity bills for the puja committees.

She said that a one-window system is available for NOC-related permission for the Puja committees.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)