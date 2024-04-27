Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Durgapur | VIDEO

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell Saturday while taking her seat after boarding a helicopter in Durgapur. The chief minister was helped by her security personnel, reported ANI. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol to address an election rally. Videograb of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee boarding a helicopter on Saturday.(ANI)

On March 14, the 69-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo fell inside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata and suffered a grievous injury on her forehead and nose. She had to be admitted to hospital for a few hours.

Banerjee's brother, Kartik Banerjee, told a Bengali news channel that the TMC leader had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely.

The hospital director, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, initially said that Banerjee had "a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

This comment sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of Mamata Banerjee's fall.

Bandyopadhyay later clarified that all he meant was that the CM may have felt "a sensation of push".

"This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Bandyopadhyay said.

At that time, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari triggered a controversy after he apparently made a mockery of Banerjee's injury.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Khejuri, Adhikari, without naming anyone said, "TMC's pressure has gone down and it is falling. The fall of the TMC has just begun from the top, it will percolate to the grassroots levels."

His remarks drew sharp condemnation from the ruling TMC, which said the remarks reflect the anti-women mindset of the BJP.

"Such remarks against the only woman chief minister of the country reflect the anti-women mindset of the BJP. We condemn such remarks and demand an apology," West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja said.