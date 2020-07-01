West Bengal records five new Covid-19 highs in the past one week

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:17 IST

West Bengal has recorded five new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) highs in the past week, including three new ones coming to light over the last three consecutive days.

On Tuesday, Bengal recorded 652 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest single-day spike in the state to date.

On two previous days, the corresponding figure was 572 and 624, respectively.

While on June 26, 542 Covid-19 positive cases surpassed the previous day’s record of 475.

Bengal has reported 18,559 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 5,761 are still active and the rest have recovered from the viral infection.

The state reported 15 fresh Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as the overall toll climbed to 668.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been hands-on in tackling the pandemic in one of the most populous states in the country, appealed to the public from the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Tuesday.

“I would once again like to request the police to stringently enforce the prevailing lockdown restrictions. We have to ensure that livelihoods of people are not affected, but at the same time the contagion’s spread must be checked at all costs,” she said.

The state authorities have further relaxed lockdown restrictions from Wednesday.

The new lockdown rule stipulates that 50 instead of the earlier 25 people can attend wedding receptions and funerals.

Morning walk is being allowed between 5.30am and 8.30am daily.

Kolkata and the three neighbouring districts of Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas have reported 12,702 Covid-19 positive cases, which work out to around 70% of the total count of 18,559.

Kolkata has recorded around 6,000 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

Earlier, HT had reported that a recent seroprevalence survey, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), showed that 14% of Kolkatans have developed Covid-19 antibodies.

The survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which “is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat Covid-19”, according to senior doctors.

The CM had said that Kolkata’s count is higher because Covid-19 patients from adjoining districts have been undergoing treatment in city-based hospitals.