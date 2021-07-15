West Bengal Speaker to hear petition seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy on July 16

Hearing on a complaint seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy, a member of the legislative assembly who recently switched to Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will take place on Friday, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The hearing will take place before West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, acting on a petition filed by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in West Bengal. He also expected to be present at the hearing.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 and became the party’s national vice-president. He switched over to the TMC on June 11 along with son Subhranshu, a former MLA, in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. The TMC had bagged 213 of the 294 assembly seats to retain power, and the BJP managed to gain only 77 seats.

Adhikari, who is also a former TMC leader, is seeking Roy's disqualification under Rule 6 of the Members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, read with Article 191 (2) and paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

In a letter sent to the house speaker, Adhikari has claimed that Roy joined the TMC without formally resigning from the BJP, although he was elected to the assembly as a leader of the party.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC has criticised the move. "Adhikari should first impart lessons on defection to his father Sisir Adhikari, who joined the BJP despite being a Lok Sabha member of the TMC," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, had said earlier.

On Monday, Sudip Bandopadhyay, leader of the TMC in the Lok Sabha, called up Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and urged him to take action on the three petitions he filed between January 4 and May 17 seeking the disqualifications of Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari, who joined the BJP prior to the assembly elections.

