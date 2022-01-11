Western disturbance likely to hit eastern states from today, rainfall alerts issued

Even as most of India continues to experience biting cold, eastern states are bracing for a western disturbance, which is likely to hit them from Tuesday, and cause rainfall over the next few days, as projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | These 4 states will receive heavy rainfall from January 11 to 13, says IMD. Details here

Making these predictions, the weather body, last Sunday, issued yellow and orange alerts for the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, for January 11 to January 13.

On Monday, the Met department shared on Twitter its projections for the eastern states and nearby regions. “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha during 10th to 14th January. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 11th & 13th January,” it stated.

The IMD also predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail for Jharkhand, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on January 11, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (as well as Sikkim and Telangana) on January 12, and Odisha on January 11 and 12.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/Hail very likely over Vidarbha on 10th & 13th; Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th; Marathawada on 10th; Jharkhand, Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on 11th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim & Telangana on 12th and over Odisha on 11th & 13th January pic.twitter.com/YIicxelu58 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2022

What is a western disturbance: The IMD describes western disturbance as an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region, that brings sudden rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent. A non-monsoonal precipitation pattern, this disturbance is driven by the westerly winds, says the Met department.