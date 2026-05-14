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WFH for two days, no foreign travel for govt officials: Delhi govt's big move amid US-Iran war fallout

She also said the private sector would be advised to implement work-from-home arrangements.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 04:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has announced two days of work from home government employees, use of online meetings, and minimum use of vehicles as part of PM Modi's austerity appeal amid geopolitical disruptions over the Middle East war.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with delhi cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

She also said the private sector would be advised to implement work-from-home arrangements, adding that the labour department would monitor compliance.

“At government level, two days will be work from home every week,” said the Delhi CM.

“Private sector will be advised to give work from home. Labour dept will monitor this. They should give work from home,” she added.

Rekha Gupta said the government has decided to reduce the use of official vehicles and encourage ministers, legislators and officials to rely more on public transport and carpooling.

Urging residents to follow suit, Gupta said a shift from private vehicles to Metro trains and buses would not only help save fuel but also reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board and the irrigation and flood control department also issued formal orders directing officials to prioritise virtual meetings, promote electric mobility and observe a weekly “No Car Day”.

 
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