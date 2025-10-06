What are ‘green crackers’ that Delhi govt wants top court to allow ahead of Diwali?

The Delhi government is moving the Supreme Court to allow bursting of “green crackers” on Diwali, with chief minister Rekha Gupta calling the Hindu festival “the most significant” in Indian culture. Green crackers are a type of eco-friendly fireworks that have been developed by CSIR-NEERI.(Representational image)

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, will be celebrated worldwide on October 21. Delhi has been battling pollution for the past several years, which worsens near Diwali. This has prompted the Supreme Court to ban the use of firecrackers in the national capital, which many see as an integral part of the celebration.

While the traditional firecrackers cause a lot of pollution, experts have sought to overcome this problem with “green crackers”. But what exactly are these that the Delhi government wants the Supreme Court to allow in the national capital?

How are ‘green crackers’ different?

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) in India.

According to a paper published by CSIR-NEERI, green crackers significantly reduce air and noise pollution by eliminating harmful chemicals like barium and using additives that suppress dust and release water vapour.

The green crackers are designed to have a lower environmental impact and include three main types: SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium).

The paper states that these firecrackers are not fully "pollution-free" but are a much safer alternative to traditional fireworks, which contain toxic elements like lead, cadmium, and barium nitrate.

How green crackers work

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): This type releases water vapour during the bursting of the cracker. This vapour acts as a dust suppressant and diluent for gaseous emissions, helping to reduce particulate matter in the air.

This type releases water vapour during the bursting of the cracker. This vapour acts as a dust suppressant and diluent for gaseous emissions, helping to reduce particulate matter in the air. STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): Designed to reduce noise and particulate matter, this cracker uses different, less harmful compositions than traditional fireworks.

Designed to reduce noise and particulate matter, this cracker uses different, less harmful compositions than traditional fireworks. SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): This type uses a minimum amount of aluminium and replaces it with magnesium, which results in reduced sound and less pollution.

How to identify green crackers?

“The customer can identify by scanning the QR code, which shall give information of the emissions testing report and other details, including composition, licence number, besides, they will also have a logo of CSIR-NEERI,” said Sadhana Rayalu, chief scientist and head of the department, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, Environmental Materials Division, NEERI, Nagpur.

A senior chief scientist at NBRI also advised against buying green crackers from street vendors and unlicensed shops, as they “sell traditional crackers in the name of green crackers.”

Last month, while continuing the ban on the sale and storage of firecrackers in the Delhi NCR region, the Supreme Court allowed licensed manufacturers in the region to resume production of certified green crackers, though on the strict condition that they will not be sold in the national capital and adjoining areas.