What did Kejriwal do for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi? asks Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday took a swipe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s attack on the Centre in the wake of killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, and asked what did the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener do for them (Kashmiri Pandits) in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government, stating that Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes in the Valley. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not handle the situation in Kashmir.

Thakur said, “Kejriwal has even raised questions on surgical strikes and airstrikes. He does not believe in the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits and takes support from Khalistani supporters to form a government in Punjab.”

“BJP asked 10 questions, you (Arvind Kejriwal) could not answer even one,” the Union minister told news agency ANI, adding since the time of the Jana Sangha, the voice of Kashmiris was raised by the saffron camp.

BJP asked 10 questions, you (Arvind Kejriwal) couldn't answer even one. From the time of Jana Sangh to BJP, voice for Kashmir was raised by BJP. Modi govt liberated (J&K) from Article 370, 35A & terrorists... expel your corrupt leaders... then raise questions at us: Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/XfrSOSAXIV — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

The 'Khalistani supporters' remark of the Union minister comes amid repeated claims made by BJP leaders in the run-up to the assembly election in Punjab that Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in the border state.

The AAP held a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday to protest the targeted killings in the Valley.

Apart from Kejriwal, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also attacked the Modi government over the targeted killings in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Thakur took a jibe at Kejriwal over the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by the ED.

“The Modi government liberated Kashmir from Article 370, 35A and terrorists... expel your corrupt leaders... then raise questions at us.”

Since May 1, over eight targeted killings have taken place in the Valley.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials over the security situation in the Valley. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh attended the meeting.