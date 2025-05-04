What is Santhara? Jain ritual in focus after MP girl, 3, dies during ‘death fast’

The centuries-old Jain ritual “Santhara”, which involves fasting until death, gained attention following the death of a three-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh. The child, Viyana Jain, had been suffering from a brain tumour, and her IT professional parents chose to lead her through this religious practice after consulting with their spiritual leader, Jain monk Rajesh Muni Maharaj. This week, the Golden Book of World Records recognised Vinaya as the "youngest person in the world to vow the Jain ritual Santhara."(via HT)

Viyana passed away on March 21 in Indore.

This week, the Golden Book of World Records recognised Vinaya as the "youngest person in the world to vow the Jain ritual Santhara." The girl's parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, confirmed they followed the advice of their spiritual leader, according to HT's previous report.

Why is this making news now? The ritual raises questions about its legality and practice. Know more about Santhara, its tradition, and whether it is legally permissible.

What is Santhara?

Santhara, also known as “sallekhana or samadhi maran”, is described in various Jain texts as the voluntary act of facing death through fasting. According to A Sundara, head of the Department of Archaeology and Museums in Karnataka, the underlying concept of this vow involves complete control over human passions and gradually abstaining from food and drink.

The term sallekhana comes from the words "sat" (truth) and "lekhana" (emaciation), symbolising the act of voluntary physical weakening. It signifies the belief that reducing the body’s strength helps eliminate the source of suffering, which is considered a barrier to the soul’s liberation.

This ritual is seen as a conscious religious act aimed at emancipating the soul through penance and self-mortification.

Who can practice ‘Santhara’?

This vow is a significant aspect of religious practices for both ordained individuals and laypersons. It is prominent in the Jain Canon and highly recommended.

However, it is not something that can be undertaken at any time by anyone. Jain scriptures provide clear instructions, stating that sallekhana can only be practiced when a person is nearing death, suffering from old age, incurable disease, or during times of famine.

For instance, if a person’s deteriorating eyesight leads to repeated violations of the principle of ahimsa, they may choose to end their life through sallekhana.

The Jain scriptures and inscriptions refer to this practice using various terms such as samlehana, samadhi, samadhimaran, and sanyasana, and occasionally the term pandita-marana is used to describe this form of death.

How does one practice Santhara?

The Ratnakaranda Shravakachara, a significant Jain text written around the 4th century AD by Samantabhadra, clearly explains the Santhara vow and its guidelines.

According to the text, individuals who take the vow must master their emotions, renounce all possessions, and detach mentally from their loved ones. They must also seek forgiveness from others, forgive everyone, and express remorse for their wrongdoings. With a peaceful mindset, they should focus on prayers and gradually cease eating and drinking, fasting until death.

Some argue it is equivalent to suicide; how is it different?

The research by A Sundara also addresses opinions suggesting that the practice of Santhara is equivalent to suicide. However, this is not the case.

Suicide involves the abrupt taking of one's life through forbidden means, driven by momentary anger or frustration, with no ultimate purpose. In contrast, Samadhi-marana, also known as Santhara, is a deliberate and spiritual act, performed only when nearing death. It is characterised by a calm mental state and strict adherence to religious guidelines.

Unlike suicide, which is an escapist act, Santhara is a courageous, determined process aimed at achieving salvation and is a foundational practice in Jain philosophy.

So, is it legal to practice this?

The controversy surrounding Santhara gained legal and religious attention in 2015 when the Rajasthan High Court ruled that the practice was punishable under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The court argued that voluntarily ending one’s life amounted to self-harm and could not be defended as a religious act. However, the decision sparked protests from the Jain community, and a month later, the Supreme Court put a stay on the order, allowing the practice of Santhara to continue under the protection of religious freedom.