What is Uber Shikara, India's first water transport service launched in Kashmir?

In the serene Dal Lake of Srinagar, cab aggregator Uber has launched its first water transport service in India, allowing users to book shikara rides through the app. Uber launches India’s first water transport service, offering shikara bookings on its app. (X- @Uber_India)

The Uber Shikara is Asia's first water transport service and follows similar offerings in European cities like Venice. In its first phase, the company has onboarded seven shikaras and plans to gradually expand the fleet based on demand.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha said that the launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar shows how technology can enhance cultural heritage.

“Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K's beauty,” Sinha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Shikara is a wooden boat found on Dal Lake and other water bodies in Srinagar. It comes in different sizes and is used for transportation. Usually seating six people, with the boatman at the back, shikaras are a symbol of Kashmir's culture.

While some are still used for fishing and transport, most are now used by tourists for scenic rides.

Dal Lake is a large freshwater lake and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region. It is the second-largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir and is often referred to as the 'Srinagar's jewel.' The lake is important for tourism and recreation and it also supports commercial activities.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed that the company is not charging any fees from its shikara partners, with the full fare being passed directly to them.

Uber Shikara rides are available for a 1-hour period between 10 am and 5 pm, accommodating up to 4 passengers from Shikara Ghat No. 16.

Bookings for Uber Shikara can be made up to 15 days in advance, with a minimum notice of 12 hours.

“Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their Shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir,” Uber India and South Asia, president, Prabhjeet Singh said.

Shikara Owners Association president Wali Mohammad Bhatt said that there are around 4,000 shikaras in Dal Lake and he expects Uber to onboard more shikara partners.