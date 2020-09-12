e-paper
Home / India News / What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics

What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics

Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli are vocal supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the actor had no plans to join politics, as she tweeted in August, this year.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 14:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In August, the actor tweeted that she had no plans to join politics, though she received offers from the Congress after the release of her movie Gangster, and from the BJP after the release of Manikarnika (Photo: PTI)
With Kangana versus Shiv Sena playing up in the aftermath of BMC razing the allegedly illegal portion of her Mumbai office, the political connection of the Bollywood actor is in news. The actor was provided with Y plus security as she reached Mumbai on September 9, after she complained of receiving threats from Shiv Sena following her comment comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The actor’s mother, Asha Ranaut, thanked Union home minister Amit Shah for providing Kangana security, despite knowing that the family has Congress links. This triggered several speculations over Kangana joining politics.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has recently met the actor at her Mumbai residence and said BJP or his party RPI will welcome Kangana if she wants to join. But the actor harbours no political ambition, Atawale confirmed.

Talking about politics, Kangana on Friday said Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray has been one of her “most favourite icons”. She also took a swipe at the Congress and party president Sonia Gandhi for Congress’s silence during the entire episode.

Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel are vocal supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the actor had no plans to join politics, as she had tweeted in August, this year.

 

“This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics, my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers from Congress,” she tweeted on August 15.

“From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop,” she wrote.

In 2018, however, the actor was not averse to join politics. “Whenever I decide to take up the path, I will do so with utmost sophistication, dignity and full focus. If I have to be a national servant, I can’t have a family or kids, or an alternate career. A politician should be nothing more than a government servant,” she had said in an interview.

