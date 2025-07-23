‘Short but significant’: What PM Modi's UK visit aims to achieve on trade and beyond

Signing of a trade deal will be at the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 23-24 visit to the UK. Modi will have meetings with his counterpart Keir Starmer and King Charles III in what is his fourth visit to the UK since he became PM in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the UK on July 23 and 24, followed by two days in the Maldives. (HT File)

The free trade agreement (FTA), though, is not a standalone highlight. The visit and the deal are being seen as wider political reset towards collaboration in defence, for instance, as India is to spend a significant amount on upgrading its armed forces.

Action against fugitive economic offenders from India, and the threat of Khalistani extremism are also part of the agenda for the visit, HT has learnt. India’s campaign against cross-border terror will be part of the discussions too.

Eye on Khalistani protests

Khalistani extremism, many of whose supporters and backers are believed to be in the UK, is also casting a shadow on the visit to some degree. The UK is understood to have put in place extensive security arrangements to avert any attempt by pro-Khalistan elements to disrupt the visit or organise protests. The local security agencies have been sensitised to Indian concerns, HT has learnt.

Both sides are keen to avoid a repeat of the March incident wherein a pro-Khalistan protester breached the security of Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and got close to his vehicle in London.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri has said that presence of Khalistani extremists in the UK should be a matter of concern for Britain as such elements impact “social cohesion and social order” in that country too.

'Even though a short visit…'

Vikram Doraiswami, India's high commissioner to the UK, told ANI: “We believe the India-UK relationship will be significantly boosted by the PM's upcoming visit. Even though it is a short visit, we think the opportunity is considerable for the relationship to be moved to the next level.”

On commerce and investment, India will get a zero-tariff deal on 99% of its exports under the free trade agreement, while the UK will get reduced tariffs on 90% of what it sells or plans to sell in India. These items include whisky, cars, lamb and medical devices. Indian textiles and apparel will get a competitive advantage against countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam due to the zero tariffs as against the 4-16% that have been levied so far.

"The focus is really on looking at where next we can take the relationship," Doraiswami said,

The India-UK partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, and since then has seen regular high-level political exchanges.

"The Technology Security Initiative, for instance, which is coming up to its one-year anniversary, was signed last year and is a major indicator of where we are taking our ties in critical and emerging technologies sphere. The University of Southampton recently opened a campus in Gurugram, just last week actually, and this is the first foreign university to open a campus in India under the New Education Policy," foreign secretary Misri said.

Modi will go to the Maldives from the UK for two days.