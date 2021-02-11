IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / What Rajnath Singh told Parliament on India, China disengagement at Pangong Tso
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
india news

What Rajnath Singh told Parliament on India, China disengagement at Pangong Tso

The decision to pull back troops was arrived at during the ninth round of talks between military commanders.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that India and China have agreed to pull back troops from the northern and southern backs of Pangong Tso and said that both sides will carry out the disengagement process in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

The decision was arrived at during the ninth round of talks between military commanders. Singh said, “to ensure disengagement in friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases.”

Here are key points from Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on ‘current’ Ladakh situation:

  1. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army will move to its base near Finger 3. India and China have also agreed to temporarily suspend their regular patrolling activities on the north bank.
  2. Through the nine rounds of discussion, India has maintained the three key principles that determine its approach: (i) both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; (ii) neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally; and (iii) all agreements and understandings between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.
  3. India has consistently maintained that while bilateral relations can develop in parallel with discussions on resolving the boundary question, any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications for the direction of our bilateral ties.
  4. Both sides agree that complete disengagement under bilateral agreements and protocol should be done at the earliest. China is also aware of India’s resolve to protect the sovereignty of the country. It is expected that China will work with us to resolve the remaining issues.
  5. Last year I informed this House that many friction areas have been formed in eastern Ladakh along the LAC. Adequate and effective counter deployments have been made by our armed forces in terms of India's security. Indian forces have steadily faced all these challenges and have shown their valor and bravery to the south and north bank of Pangong Tso.
  6. Many strategically important points were identified and our troops positioned themselves at those hill tops and at locations. It is because of the bravery of armed forces in the face of harsh adverse climatic conditions that India maintains the edge. Our armed forces proved yet again that territorial integrity of our country remains safe in their hands and their grit and determination to safeguard our borders is unwavering.
  7. There are still some outstanding issues regarding deployment and patrolling on LAC. The focus will be on these in further talks.
  8. The entire House, no matter what party it is, stands together on the question of sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the country and supports with a single voice.
  9. India’s strategy and approach for dialogue is based on the guideline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not let anyone take our one inch of land. The result of our determination is that we have reached the position of agreement.
  10. In view of these guidelines, since September 2020, there have been several talks on both the military and diplomatic level continuously to find a mutually acceptable method of disengagement. So far, 9 rounds have been negotiated at the level of senior commanders.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china ladakh standoff line of actual control
app
Close
Rajnath Singh informing the Rajya Sabha about current situation in eastern Ladakh. (RSTV/Screengrab )
Rajnath Singh informing the Rajya Sabha about current situation in eastern Ladakh. (RSTV/Screengrab )
india news

Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Rajnath Singh said the decision to pull back armies was taken during the ninth round of corps-commander level talks held
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi at 'Samarpan Diwas' event (ANI)
PM Modi at 'Samarpan Diwas' event (ANI)
india news

‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST
PM Modi addressed the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ programme on Upadhyaya’s 53rd death anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. (REUTERS)
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. (REUTERS)
india news

India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in Pangong lake’s North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu during Budget session on Thursday.(PTI)
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu during Budget session on Thursday.(PTI)
india news

'They should look inward': Venkaiah Naidu on MP's question citing Sweden report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:11 PM IST
"What is the use of a Sweden report? These are all political. They should look inward," Venkaish Naidu said to AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta's question.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
india news

What Rajnath Singh told Parliament on India, China disengagement at Pangong Tso

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The decision to pull back troops was arrived at during the ninth round of talks between military commanders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya. (Twitter: @Amitshah)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya. (Twitter: @Amitshah)
india news

Assam: Amit Shah pays floral tribute on Deendayal Upadhyaya's death anniversary

ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while paying homage to Pandit Upadhayay said that we remain committed to his ideology of 'integral humanism'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Madhav. (File photo)
Ram Madhav. (File photo)
india news

Meeting Ram Madhav gave me sense of what was to come: Former Pak envoy

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Abdul Basit said Madhav’s tone was “unpleasant and aggressive” during the meeting at the India Foundation’s office in New Delhi in 2014, just before the assembly elections in J&K
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rona Wilson, arrested for alleged Maoist links in Koregaon Bhima violence, being produced in court in Pune after his arrest in June 2018 (File Photo)(HT Photo)
Rona Wilson, arrested for alleged Maoist links in Koregaon Bhima violence, being produced in court in Pune after his arrest in June 2018 (File Photo)(HT Photo)
india news

‘Another ploy’: Govt rebuts claim that letters were planted in Wilson’s laptop

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • Rona Wilson was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of his alleged links with the violence that erupted in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra in January
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
india news

China to move to east of Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The defence minister told Rajya Sabha that both armies agreed to pullback forces in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable manner”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha can borrow up to 5% fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product.(ANI)
Odisha can borrow up to 5% fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product.(ANI)
india news

Odisha to amend FRBM Act for additional borrowing

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • The amendment of the FRBM Act comes at a time when the revenue growth has not been spectacular and the central devolution to the state has come down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
india news

Court quashes privilege notices issued to Stalin, 17 other DMK lawmakers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The notices were issued to the MLAs for displaying banned gutkha sachets in the state assembly 4 years ago. The Speaker first issued the notices in 2017 saying they brought the items banned in the state since 2013 into the House
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Election fervour in Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to peak with PM Modi’s visit

By Divya Chandrababu, Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram/chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • In Kerala’s Kochi, after inaugurating the new complex of BPCL, Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday. The party has asked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
india news

‘Disengagement plan at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Rajnath Singh's remarks come a day after the Chinese defence ministry said that both sides have begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh in January 2021. (File photo)
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh in January 2021. (File photo)
india news

India-China standoff: All you need to know about disengagement on Pangong Tso

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST
There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the LAC
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with newly elected GHMC Corporators and party leaders offers prayers, at Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with newly elected GHMC Corporators and party leaders offers prayers, at Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)
india news

TRS, BJP in direct contest in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The posts of the mayor and deputy mayor have become a matter of prestige for the ruling K Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also contesting for both the posts this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP