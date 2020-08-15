e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / What’s the difference between SP, BJP: Mayawati after Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death

What’s the difference between SP, BJP: Mayawati after Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death

Hundreds of locals gathered at the spot as news of the village head’s murder spread on Friday. A huge crowd also gathered at Bongaria Bazar. A 12-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a vehicle during the commotion.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Lucknow/Varanasi
BSP president Mayawati is seen in New Delhi in this file photo. She attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the murder of a village head and the death of a boy in subsequent violence in the state’s Azamgarh district.
BSP president Mayawati is seen in New Delhi in this file photo. She attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the murder of a village head and the death of a boy in subsequent violence in the state’s Azamgarh district. (ANI)
         

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) national president, Mayawati, on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the murder of a village head and the death of a boy in subsequent violence in the state’s Azamgarh district.

Three motorcycle-borne men shot dead the 40-year-old Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram on Friday evening in Bansgaon, police said.

“The report about the gruesome murder of the Dalit village head Satyamev Jayate ‘Pappu’ of Bansgaon village of Azamgarh on the eve of the Independence Day and death of one crushed to death (in an accident) is extremely sad. What is the difference between the previous Samajwadi Party government and present Bharatiya Janata Party government if Dalits are subjected to atrocities in this manner and murdered?” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hundreds of locals gathered at the spot as news of the village head’s murder spread on Friday. A huge crowd also gathered at Bongaria Bazar. A 12-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a vehicle.

The incident instigated the people and they attacked Bongaria Bazar police outpost and set four motorcycles on fire and pelted the police personnel with stones. Nearly five police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting.

When the police tried to control the crowd, the mob resorted to stone-pelting at the police personnel. A police officer said, “We took to firing in the air to bring the situation under control.”

Subhash Chandra Dubey, deputy inspector general of police, said six teams have been deployed to find and arrest the assailants involved in the murder of village head. The police would act against them under the gangster act and National Security Act (NSA), Dubey said.

Officials said the situation is under control now and that the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed in the village as a preventive measure. The police administration has also suspended the Tarwan police outpost in-charge.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the village head and the boy. Adityanath, who expressed deep grief, also instructed officials to attach the property of the assailants and ensure action under NSA against them.

Vijay Vishwash Pant, Azamgarh’s divisional commissioner, said the district administration would also give Rs 4.25 lakh each to the families of the village head and the boy as both were Dalits after the post mortem examination reports.

tags
top news
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In