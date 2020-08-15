What’s the difference between SP, BJP: Mayawati after Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:36 IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) national president, Mayawati, on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the murder of a village head and the death of a boy in subsequent violence in the state’s Azamgarh district.

Three motorcycle-borne men shot dead the 40-year-old Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram on Friday evening in Bansgaon, police said.

“The report about the gruesome murder of the Dalit village head Satyamev Jayate ‘Pappu’ of Bansgaon village of Azamgarh on the eve of the Independence Day and death of one crushed to death (in an accident) is extremely sad. What is the difference between the previous Samajwadi Party government and present Bharatiya Janata Party government if Dalits are subjected to atrocities in this manner and murdered?” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hundreds of locals gathered at the spot as news of the village head’s murder spread on Friday. A huge crowd also gathered at Bongaria Bazar. A 12-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a vehicle.

The incident instigated the people and they attacked Bongaria Bazar police outpost and set four motorcycles on fire and pelted the police personnel with stones. Nearly five police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting.

When the police tried to control the crowd, the mob resorted to stone-pelting at the police personnel. A police officer said, “We took to firing in the air to bring the situation under control.”

Subhash Chandra Dubey, deputy inspector general of police, said six teams have been deployed to find and arrest the assailants involved in the murder of village head. The police would act against them under the gangster act and National Security Act (NSA), Dubey said.

Officials said the situation is under control now and that the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed in the village as a preventive measure. The police administration has also suspended the Tarwan police outpost in-charge.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the village head and the boy. Adityanath, who expressed deep grief, also instructed officials to attach the property of the assailants and ensure action under NSA against them.

Vijay Vishwash Pant, Azamgarh’s divisional commissioner, said the district administration would also give Rs 4.25 lakh each to the families of the village head and the boy as both were Dalits after the post mortem examination reports.