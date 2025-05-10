What time will the India Pakistan ceasefire begin? Details here

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, bringing an end to weeks of deadly hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The ceasefire is set to take effect at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. People look at a damaged part of an aircraft in Wuyan, near Srinagar. India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on May 7.(AFP)

The breakthrough was confirmed after high-level diplomatic talks led by the United States, with US President Donald Trump announcing the agreement earlier in the day on his Truth Social platform.

“I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire,” President Trump posted. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided further details, stating that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM IST on Saturday to finalize the truce. The two sides agreed to halt “all firing and military action on land, air, and sea” starting from 5:00 PM IST.

The ceasefire follows one of the most serious escalations between the two countries in decades. The violence was sparked by a terror attack on tourists last month in Pahalgam, an incident New Delhi blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement. The resulting border clashes, drone strikes, and missile attacks left dozens of civilians dead on both sides.