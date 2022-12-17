‘What to wear, what to eat…’: TMC's Nusrat Jahan slams BJP over 'Pathaan' row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has come down heavily on the BJP leaders who are criticising Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange outfit in a song of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' and said “they have a problem with everything”, reported NDTV.

According to Jahan, one party in power is trying to create such a picture in a set of people. "They have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear," NDTV quoted Jahan as saying.

"They are trying to command our lives by telling us what to wear, what to eat, how we should talk, how we should walk, what we should learn in school, what we should watch on TV…we are completely directed in this so-called new, evolved India. It is so scary. I fear that in the long run, I do not know where it would take all of us," she added.

Jaghan's comments come even as a war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC on Twitter over the “saffron” colour after Mamata Banerjee's party leader Riju Dutta shared a purported old video of Union minister Smriti Irani wherein she is seen walking at ‘Femina Miss India 1998’ show with the saffron coloured clothes.

Dutta's post was in response to a tweet by BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya, who praised singer Arijit Singh for singing a song which mentioned "gerua" (saffron) in its lyrics at the Kolkata Film Festival. Banerjee was also present on the occasion.

Reacting to Dutta's tweet, BJP's Locket Chatterjee slammed Banerjee for "appointing such misogynist men" as the party's spokesperson accusing him of having “no respect” for women.

Dutta lashed out at Chatterjee and accused her of having "partial blindness" over the ongoing row over the latest song of Shahrukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' in which Padukone is seen wearing saffron cloth.

"Oh! Plz have a Life Madam...First, Stop acting like Saffron is your Party's Paternal Property. Second, when other women like Deepika Padukone wears saffron the u lot have tremors but when Smriti Irani does, u lot have partial blindness. Hypocrites!!" Dutta retorted.

'Besharam Rang' was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several liked the track, some BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra claimed the song showed a “contaminated mindset” and even threatened to block its release in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

