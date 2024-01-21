What will happen to old Ram Lalla? All you need to know about 4 idols in Ram Temple

With the pran-pratistha of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj on Monday, Ayodhya's Ram Temple will have four Ram Lalla idols -- the old one that was there, the new one which has been placed at the sanctum sanctorum and the two others which were not selected for the pran-pratishtha. All idols will remain in the temple, the authorities said. 51-inch Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj is the new deity of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya. (PTI)

Original Ram Lalla idol

The original Ram Lalla idol is five to six inches in height and a new one for the pran-pratishtha was necessitated because the original one can not be seen from a distance of 25 to 30 feet. It will now be placed in front of the new idol, facing the new idol.

5-year-old Ram Lalla

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj has been placed at the sanctum sanctorum. At 12.20pm on Monday, its eyes will be uncovered during the pran-pratishtha rituals. This idol was selected as the best among the three as Trust members said it reflected the qualities they were looking for the finest. They wanted a blend of child-like innocence with divinity and royalty.

Ganesh Bhatt's Ram Lalla idol

This is also a 51-inch idol carved in dark stone. The 51-inch size was mandated by the temple Trust so that the idol looks like a five-year-old. The sculptors were given a sketch by Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath.

While this idol was not selected for pran-pratishtha, it will be in the temple with all honour and respect, the Trust said.

Satya Narayan Pandey's Ram Lalla idol

This Ram Lalla idol is carved in pure white Makrana marble from Rajasthan.

These two idols will be on the first and second floors of the temple. When these idols are enthroned, all rituals will be properly done.