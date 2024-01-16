Remaining two Ram Lalla idols will also be enthroned in Ram temple: Trust

As the first floor of the Ram temple gets ready in due course of time, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will enthrone one of the two remaining idols of Ram Lalla there amid Vedic rituals in Ayodhya. The second remaining idol will be enthroned on the second and the last floor after construction work of the entire temple is over by December 2025. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. (Sourced)

Three different idols of Ram Lalla were carved by as many sculptors in Ayodhya. Of the three, the Trust has selected Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s black stone idol for enthroning in the sanctum sanctorum (garbha griha) of the Ram temple on January 22.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“The remaining two idols of Ram Lalla will also be enthroned on the first and second floors of the Ram Mandir,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “All rituals will be carried while enthroning them also,” Rai added.

ALSO READ- SC hits pause on survey at Shahi Eidgah mosque

Of the two remaining idols, one has been carved by Ganesh Bhatt of Karnataka from black stone and the other by Satya Narayan Pandey of Rajasthan from white Makrana marble. All the three idols are 51- inch in height portraying five-year old Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the last ritual in the week-long consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. He will open the eyes of the deity with a golden stick the size of matchstick marking completion of the weeklong ceremony.

ALSO READ- Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’: These states will observe holiday on Jan 22

All three idols of Ram Lalla are based on the sketch of renowned Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath. He had presented pencil-made sketches of Ram Lalla to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Born in Karkala, a nondescript town in Karnataka, Kamath grew up in Mumbai. His 28 paintings that form his Ramayana series are globally acclaimed. Kamath is known for his paintings based on mythology and historical subjects. He still practises the rare art of creating portraits from actual sittings.

Existing idol to also remain there

The existing idol of Ram Lalla that is being worshipped at present in the makeshift temple will also be enthroned at the Ram Mandir’s sanctum sanctorum. Ram Lalla’s new idol and the existing one will face each other. The new idol will remain seated in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum while the one which is being worshipped at present will be taken out of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on religious occasions.